Prince William's Kensington Palace Condemns "Disappointing" Comments From King Charles' Staff Member

After an unnamed member of King Charles III’s staff resigned following “deeply regrettable comments,” a spokesperson for Prince William and Kate Middleton is speaking out.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s spokesperson is weighing in on a recent incident at a royal reception.

After Buckingham Palace confirmed that an employee resigned after making “deeply regrettable comments” to Sistah Space CEO Ngozi Fulani, a Kensington Palace spokesperson addressed the controversy.

“I was really disappointed to hear about the guest’s experience,” the Nov. 30 statement read. “Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable and it’s right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

The spokesperson added that the Prince of Wales was aware of the situation and supports the action that has been taken against the Palace staffer.

On Nov. 29, Ngozi attended Queen Consort Camilla’s reception on domestic violence awareness at Buckingham Palace. After her visit, the CEO took to Twitter and shared her “mixed feelings” about her experience.

The domestic abuse activist said she was repeatedly asked questions about her heritage and background by a member of King Charles III’s team.

After learning of the exchange, the Palace said it had immediately begun an investigation to establish the full details.

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made,” the statement continued. “We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.”

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect,” the statement concluded. “All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”

Buckingham Palace declined to name the royal staffer and Sistah Space followed suit by explaining on Twitter, “It is not our wish to reveal the person involved, it is the system that needs to be revised.”

“Yes the person was offensive, but it serves no purpose to name and shame her, it would make us just as bad,” Sistah Space continued. “We prefer that this be handled kindly.”

E! News has reached out to Ngozi for comment and hasn’t heard back.