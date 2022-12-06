Prince Harry says 'it's a dirty game' in new Netflix trailer

Prince Harry. [Source: BBC Entertainment]

Prince Harry speaks of the “leaking and… planting of stories” as part of a “dirty game” in a new trailer for the Harry and Meghan series on Netflix.

He describes the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution” in an apparent reference to his wife, Meghan, and mother, Princess Diana.

The issue of race is raised, with a commentator saying of the couple’s experience: “It’s about hatred. It’s about race.”

Three episodes will appear on Thursday.

A further three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s account of royal life will follow on 15 December, with a start time of 08.00am for UK viewers for both weeks.

The latest trailer reveals a series of hard-hitting comments which show no sign of offering any olive branches to the Royal Family.

Instead there is a commentary that claims “there was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas”.

Over an image of senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Prince Harry says: “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, who are no longer “working royals”, were not allowed on to that symbolic balcony for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

A previous trailer last week drew comments about the choice of a stony-faced picture of Catherine, Princess of Wales and this latest teaser includes another austere picture of her, alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The trailer for the six-part series shows a quickfire narrative of the couple’s difficult relationship with other royals, the media and the public – which ended with Prince Harry and Meghan moving to the US.

It begins with Meghan being warmly received by the public – treated like a “royal rock star”.

But then it suggests “everything changed”, with Prince Harry talking of leaks and planted stories. Christopher Bouzy, who founded a company specialising in tackling social media misinformation, appears in the trailer and says: “It’s about hatred. It’s about race.”

Mr Bouzy has been a supporter of Meghan and warned about online attacks against her.

The trailer links Meghan’s experience to the pressure faced by Princess Diana using images of the intense press attention surrounding her – with Meghan saying “I realised, they’re never going to protect you”.

“We know the full truth,” says Prince Harry at the end, introducing a series which will have a 15 rating, with the Netflix series warning it deals with “discrimination”.

Buckingham Palace has not officially responded to the latest glimpse of the revelations ahead.

But there is likely to be concern about what accusations might be made, and whether the Harry and Meghan show will overshadow the efforts of other royals.

The TV show in the run-up to Christmas will also be followed by the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir in the new year.

Last week, a teaser for the Netlix series was released at the same time as Prince Harry’s brother, the Prince of Wales, was in the US to present his Earthshot environmental prize.

The documentary promises a “behind closed doors” account of why Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 – and audiences will be looking to see if they say more about the issues raised in an interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan had described a lonely and isolated life within the Royal Family and had complained about a lack of support.

She also suggested an unnamed family member had asked “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

The trailer for the upcoming documentary comes against a backdrop of a race row over comments to a black British guest at Buckingham Palace.

Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William’s godmother, stood down from her honorary palace duties last week after Ngozi Fulani, the founder of the charity Sistah Space, described how she had been repeatedly asked where she “really” came from at a reception.

A spokesman for Prince William responded to the row by saying that “racism has no place in our society”.