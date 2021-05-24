Prince Harry launches libel claim against Daily Mail group

Prince Harry has begun a High Court libel action against the publisher of the Daily Mail, his spokesperson has confirmed to the BBC.

Court documents show the Duke of Sussex filed a claim against Associated Newspapers Limited on Wednesday.

It is understood the claim relates to an article published by the Mail on Sunday.

The BBC has asked Associated Newspapers for a comment.

It comes after it was revealed last month that his wife, The Duchess of Sussex, was to receive £1 in damages from Associated Newspapers after the Mail on Sunday was found to have invaded her privacy.

The nominal sum was set out in court documents that formally confirmed the newspaper had accepted defeat.

The Mail on Sunday published a handwritten letter that Meghan sent to her father Thomas Markle in 2018.

The media company, it transpired, will also pay an unspecified sum for a separate case of infringing her copyright.

Last week, lawyers for Prince Harry said the UK will always be his home, amid a row over whether he can have police security when he visits from the US.