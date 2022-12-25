Prince Harry and Meghan criticise the Sun's Jeremy Clarkson apology

[Source: BBC]

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have criticised the Sun’s apology over a column by Jeremy Clarkson as “nothing more than a PR stunt”.

The column, in which Clarkson said he hated Meghan “on a cellular level”, received more than 20,000 complaints.

A spokesperson for the couple accused the Sun of profiting off and exploiting “hate, violence and misogyny”.

“A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all,” they said.

“Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.”

The spokesperson described Clarkson’s comments as “dangerous”, adding: “The fact that the Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt.”

On Friday, the Sun said it regretted publishing the broadcaster’s column and was “sincerely sorry”.

It said columnists’ opinions were their own, but, as a publisher, “with free expression comes responsibility”.

The piece became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article. Clarkson asked for it to be removed from the Sun’s website.

Ipso said it had received more than 17,500 complaints by 09:00 GMT on Tuesday – which rose to 20,800 by 17:00.

In place of the article, the Sun’s website now has a copy of a tweet from Clarkson in which he said he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt” and “would be more careful in future”.