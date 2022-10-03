Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan face-off as Lord Ram and Ravana in epic Ramayana spectacle

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The much-awaited first teaser of Prabhas starrer Adipurush is here. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, the film has grabbed the eyeballs since its inception.

After dropping the much first poster earlier this week in which Prabhas plays Lord Ram, fans finally have a glimpse into the world of Ramayana by Om Raut.

The much-anticipated teaser was unveiled on October 2 on the banks of river Sarayu in the holy land of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The grand event had the attendance of superstar Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.

The teaser opens with a wide glimpse at a sea where Lord Ram (Prabhas) is meditating underwater. He uses his bow and arrow in order to kill the demons.

The timeless story of good vs evil, justice vs injustice. We get a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan as Ravana and his ten heads. Kriti Sanon makes an appearance as Sita whereas Sunny Singh plays Lord Lakshman.

The teaser goes back and forth between Vanar sena, Lord Ram heading to fight against Ravana who has captured Sita. The scenes from the sea, battles and more add impact.

The teaser is heavy on visual effects.

The Hindi teaser has Sharad Kelkar’s voice-over.

