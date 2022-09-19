Post Malone is 'sorry' for on-stage accident in St Louis

Post Malone sent an apology to his St Louis fans on social media for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before.[Source: NZ Herald]

Post Malone apologised to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Centre.

In the middle of a song on Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good”. He said he had just got back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

“I just want to apologise to everyone in St Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

There should be no ramifications for the rest of the tour, which continued in Columbus, Ohio.