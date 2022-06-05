Pop royalty and Paddington star at Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert

[Source: BBC News]

The Queen made a surprise appearance in a comedy sketch with Paddington Bear during a star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.

Paddington joined the monarch in the recorded sketch before pop band Queen opened the musical performances.

Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart and Duran Duran were among the other big names.

The Queen did not watch the Platinum Party at the Palace in person, however, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also not in the royal box.

The 96-year-old monarch has been experiencing mobility problems in recent months and also pulled out of Friday’s thanksgiving service and missed the Derby at Epsom earlier on Saturday.

But in an echo of her appearance in a sketch with James Bond for the London Olympics a decade ago, she had pre-recorded a two-and-a-half minute comedy segment in which she offered tea to Paddington, and showed him a marmalade sandwich she keeps in her handbag.

A Buckingham Palace statement said: “While the Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time.”