Pooja Entertainment buys virtual land in metaverse

Production house Pooja Entertainment recently announced it has acquired virtual land in the metaverse. Metaverse is a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and with each other.

The space, titled Poojaverse, will be a virtual area for the makers to create first-of-its-kind quality immersive experiences for viewers starting with their recently announced project BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh said she is “stoked” to have BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan, their most ambitious project, in the metaverse.

The film is set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.