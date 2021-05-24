Home

Pink Floyd members reunite to record song for Ukraine

1News
April 10, 2022 8:30 am

Hey Hey Rise Up features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox.

The track features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv’s St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.

Gilmour, who performed with BoomBox in London in 2015, said the video was “a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music”.

After Russia’s invasion, Khlyvnyuk cut short a tour of the US to return to Ukraine and join a territorial defence unit.

Gilmour said he spoke to Khlyvnyuk, who was recovering in a hospital from a mortar shrapnel injury, while he was writing the song. He said: “I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing. We both hope to do something together in person in the future.”

The band says proceeds will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund.

