Petition for The Witcher to Bring Henry Cavill Back Crosses 100K Signatures

[Source: CBR.com]

Henry Cavill announced his exit from Netflix’s The Witcher not too long ago and it caused an uproar among the show’s fanbase.

In response, one fan launched a petition calling for the show to bring Cavill back and instead fire the writers.

Launched on Change.org, the petition recently shot past 100,000 signatures a week after being posted. At the time of writing, there are 100,128 signatures and counting.

The petition assumes that Cavill left due to creative differences with the show’s executive producers, writers, and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, whom it states disliked Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, the source material that inspired the show.

It’s a sentiment those who have signed the petition appear to share, with many citing the writer’s room as their reason.