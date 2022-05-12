Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Pete Davidson Jokes About Kim Kardashian’s Ex Kanye West at Comedy Show

Enews
May 1, 2022 10:30 am

Pete Davidson poked fun at his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West during two recent comedy show performances in Los Angeles. Find out what the comedian finds so funny about the rapper below.

Pete Davidson cracking jokes about Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West? Well, it was “Bound 2” happen.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, was certainly not afraid to poke fun at the “Heartless” rapper, 44, with whom he has been feuding, as he took the stage as he took the stage at a Netflix Is A Joke Fest comedy event in Los Angeles.

Article continues after advertisement

During mutual friend Dave Chappelle’s headlining show at the Hollywood Bowl on April 28, Pete performed as a guest comic. He joked onstage that Kanye told him that he—Pete—has AIDS, Deadline reported. Pete added that he was momentarily convinced it was true because the rapper “is a genius,” the outlet said.

E! News has reached out to Kanye for comment in response to Pete’s jokes.

The men’s feud began after the SNL star began dating Kim last fall. In February, Kanye depicted himself kidnapping and burying Pete alive in his “Eazy” music video. Pete later texted Kanye in a bid to talk things over, but also sent a selfie and said he was “in bed with your wife.” (Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.)

Onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, Pete joked that he didn’t hold it against friend Jack Harlow for working with Kanye, Deadline reported. Jack is featured on the rapper’s Donda 2 track “Louie Bags.”

The Suicide Squad actor also joked that his own friendship with comedian Bill Burr, his co-star in The King Of Staten Island, would be over if he ever attended one of Kanye’s Sunday Service, according to Deadline.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.