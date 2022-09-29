Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight hints at new series

[Source: BBC]

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has said the story could return to television with a new creative team.

He told BBC Midlands Today it could continue with “possible new stories into the 50s”.

The sixth series was billed as the final series for the drama, but Mr Knight said: “If there is an appetite for the world then it will continue.”

Article continues after advertisement

He also said he planned to “hand over the baton” of writing after the Peaky Blinders film was released in 2024.

Mr Knight made the comments on Tuesday at the world premiere of a new Peaky Blinders dance show at the Birmingham Hippodrome called The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.

But in 2021 it was announced the sixth season would be the last on TV screens and that the story would conclude with a film.

Filming for that is due to begin in the Digbeth area of Birmingham and in the studio in early 2023.

The series first aired on BBC Two in September 2013 and ratings quickly grew from more than two million for the first series to over four million by series four.

It made the transition to BBC One for the fifth series in 2019, achieving audiences of over five million.

Throughout its run, a host of awards have followed, including National Television Awards (NTAs), which are voted for by the public, and a Bafta for best drama series in 2018.