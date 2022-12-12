Paul Rudd's MCU Schedule Goes Beyond Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

[Photo: CBR]

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might not be the last time fans see Paul Rudd star as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as some have speculated.

Speculation has mounted about whether Rudd’s size-changing hero will feature beyond the next installment of the Ant-Man series. However, some insight on the matter seems to have arrived in an article from The Hollywood Reporter, where the actor’s lawyer, Deborah Klein, appears as one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the Film Industry.

As part of her specific section, it mentions that “Klein’s ever-prolific client Samuel L. Jackson continues his Marvel run with Secret Invasion and The Marvels, as does Paul Rudd with more Ant-Man and Avengers.” Thus, the passage, brief as it may be, suggests that more films could be in the pipeline for Rudd beyond this current phase of Marvel films.

A teaser trailer for the third Ant-Man film Quantumania was recently released, revealing details about the hero’s upcoming adventure. In the clip, the group of Lang, Hope van Dyne/the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), are pulled into the Quantum Realm to face the threat of Kang the Conqueror, who is played by Jonathan Majors.

However, he won’t be alone in the antagonist department since the film’s rogues gallery also includes the classic Marvel character MODOK.

Additionally, Bill Murray also fields a mystery role.Quantumania will not only showcase more of the formidable, timeline-controlling villain Kang but will also see a new Ant-Man costume for Scott Lang and the rest of his team. Lang’s suit in particular has retained the usual color scheme of red and black while the Wasp also remains yellow and navy blue. However, there are some noticeable stylistic alterations. Most notably, Lang’s crimefighting duds no longer seems to have Pym Particle buttons installed on each hand.

Aside from the fresh costumes and the characters revealed in the trailer, little has been revealed in terms of the movie’s plot. However, the film is set to be much darker in tone, especially for Hope van Dyne who is dealing with the rediscovery of her mother Janet. While the film’s co-star, Lilly, revealed her character is “excited to get her mom back” and feels “her life will be perfect” initially, she also added that it will be a “dark and difficult thing to deal with for her” during the movie.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be the first film to kick off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is scheduled to be released on Feb. 17, 2023.