Paul Bettany's Vision to Star in His Own Disney+ MCU Series

If a new report is to be believed, Paul Bettany’s Vision could soon be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for his very own Disney+ original series.

According to insider Jeff Sneider of The Hot Mic podcast, Marvel Studios is developing a Vision solo series titled Vision Quest (not to be confused with the 1985 wrestling movie of the same name). “I’m told that next week, Marvel will be opening a writers’ room for a Vision show titled Vision Quest,” Sneider said. He went on to state that this information is “coming from a good source who has been accurate in the past.” Notably, Sneider recently correctly reported that Harrison Ford would be joining the MCU as its new Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, lending credence to his newest scoop.

Furthermore, “Vision Quest” is the name of a late-1980s Marvel Comics storyline starring Vision, which played out within the pages of West Coast Avengers. In the arc, Vision was dismantled, his artificial skin was turned white and he lost the ability to fell emotions — the latter of which ultimately led to his separation from Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Of course, MCU fans already saw a version of these events play out in the latter portion of Marvel Studios’ debut Disney+ series, WandaVision. That said, Sneider says he doesn’t know if Marvel Studios’ Vision Quest will directly adapt the comic arc of the same name.