Patani, Khanna to feature alongside Malhotra in Yodha

A month ago, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had announced their first action franchise Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

The first look of Sidharth in the film was also unveiled on the same day.

Now, the makers have confirmed that Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will also be a part of the film.

The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Welcoming Disha Patani on board, the makers wrote, “Buckle up your seat belts as the exceptional Disha Patani joins the #Yodha team as one of the female leads!”.