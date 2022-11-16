Days
Paris Hilton’s ‘heartbreaking’ struggle to conceive: ‘She is trying and trying’

NZ Herald

November 16, 2022 12:30 pm

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum married in November 2021 in a lavish ceremony. [Source: NZ Herald]

Paris Hilton’s mother Kathy has spoken out about her daughter’s struggle to fall pregnant in a new interview.

The star, 41, has been open about her and her husband Carter Reum’s journey to conceive through IVF, and now her mother, 63, has told E! News it “breaks her heart” that the couple are yet to fulfil their dream of becoming parents.

“It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, ‘Just relax,’” she said.

Article continues after advertisement

“So many people, they struggle and it doesn’t just happen like that.”

Kathy continued, “They are so happy. They had their one-year anniversary at the carnival and they want to do that annually. They were like two kids, it was really sweet.”

In January, Paris revealed she was hoping to have “probably two or three” children with Reum, telling E! News she “cannot wait” to be a mother and it was one of her “top priorities”.

The Simple Life star added, “I would want twins first – or I don’t know, it’s hard to say.”

Paris, the eldest of four, had already had eggs collected for IVF.

“I always wish I had an older brother, ‘cause I feel like if I did they would protect me and things like that … in school. So maybe a boy first,” she said.

In January 2021, before she was even engaged, she revealed that she had begun IVF with her now-husband.

“We have been doing IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” Paris shared in an interview on the Trend Reporter With Mara podcast.

“I’ve already undergone the egg extraction procedure. It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times.”

The celebrity couple had already been “planning our babies’ names and all of that”, with Paris adding, “Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time … that it wasn’t that bad.”

They tied the knot in November 2021 in an extravagant ceremony in Bel-Air. Paris recently marked their one-year anniversary with a sweet Instagram post, writing, “This past year with you as husband and wife has been a magical whirlwind. No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I’m at home with you.

“I deeply cherish all of our adventures and memories, and look forward to a lifetime more by your side. Thank you for all of the love, happiness, and endless laughter. You are my rock and I’m so thankful to call you mine. Carter, as my partner in life, number one hype man, and best friend, I love you so incredibly much.

“Cheers to being your wifey for lifey, and to our one year anniversary together. My 11:11 wishes finally came true with you.”

 

