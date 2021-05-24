Oscars to celebrate ‘Godfather,’ ‘Bond’ anniversaries

James Bond didn’t get an Oscar nomination this year, but that doesn’t mean that he won’t be part of the ceremony.

It’s the 60th anniversary of the first 007 movies, after all, and the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” and those landmarks will not go uncelebrated Sunday at the 94th Oscars.

“We have some surprises around that. Wink, wink,” Will Packer, who is producing the show, said Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s all part of the overriding theme of the year: “Movie lovers unite.”

“Movies are the one thing that actually do unite so many of us as a global community,” Packer said. “Movies make you feel something, they inspire you, they make you aspire.”

Packer was joined by hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, director Glenn Weiss, co-producer Shayla Cowan, Oscars production designer David Korins and musical director Adam Blackstone to preview the ceremony, which is just days away.

Amy Schumer, who is the third host of the evening, was not present but had a message that her colleagues delivered: “Don’t worry, it’s not COVID.”

They promised a crowd-pleasing night of escape and celebration, including a performance of the hit “Encanto” song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” And while there might not be a Glenn Close “Da Butt” repeat planned, Sykes laughed that they talked about having Dame Judi Dench “do the worm.”