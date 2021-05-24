Oscars 2022 predictions

This year’s Oscar nominations, set to be announced Tuesday, feel unusually up for grabs.

With the diminished Golden Globes off the air and the Critics Choice Awards pushed back to March because of the omicron variant, no televised awards show has had the chance to dominate the run-up to these selections, and Oscar voters may gravitate toward some surprising picks as a result.

At least, I hope so. Even though I’m your Projectionist and duty-bound to give you the best Oscar predictions, a small part of me is thrilled when my guesses go wrong because it means that something unexpected has happened.

With that attitude in mind, here are my projections for who and what will be nominated in the Oscars’ top six races, informed by industry scuttlebutt as well as recent nominations from the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild of America and Directors Guild of America.

And may the things I miss be delicious.

Let’s start with the locks. The five films nominated by the Directors Guild — Belfast, Dune, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story — should all be considered sure things; in fact, in the years since the academy expanded its best picture lineup, only one DGA Award nominee (David Fincher’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) failed to crack the Oscars’ top race.

CODA, King Richard and Don’t Look Up all earned best cast nominations from the actors guild in addition to PGA Award nods, so those three films are sitting pretty, too.

The two remaining slots will be hotly pursued.

House of Gucci got a SAG cast nomination but no love from the PGA; instead, the producers nominated showbiz stories Being the Ricardos and Tick, Tick … Boom! Blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die have been making their best picture cases, but if the populist Producers Guild didn’t nominate them, I don’t expect more discerning Oscar voters will.