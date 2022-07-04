OneRepublic to play Auckland, Wellington shows in 2023

OneRepublic are coming back to New Zealand next year. [Source: NZ Herald]

Award-winning pop rock band OneRepublic have announced they’re returning to Aotearoa in 2023.

They’ll perform two shows early next year, one in Auckland on March 16 and one in Wellington on March 18, with hip-hop artist Masked Wolf as a special guest.

The multi-platinum selling band, fronted by Ryan Tedder, has released some of the most successful pop hits of their generation, from “Rescue Me” to “Counting Stars” to “Stop and Stare”.

They returned to global charts with the smash hit “I Ain’t Worried”, which featured in Top Gun: Maverick.

It comes after the release of their fifth studio album Human, including the tracks “Somebody to Love”, “Didn’t I”, “Better Days” and “Rescue Me” which combined have over 2.5 billion streams all over the world.

Article continues after advertisement

The band is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher.

They made their debut in 2007 with the set Dreaming Out Loud, including the smash hit single “Apologize”, which shattered airplay records and even received a Grammy nomination.

The albums Waking Up, Native and Oh My My followed, with their latest album Human dropping in August 2021.

OneRepublic has amassed around 35 billion global streams, with 646 million of those from Australia alone.

Opening act Masked Wolf, aka Harry Michael, is an Australian rapper who’s amassed over two billion streams after the release of his hit songs “Speed Racer”, “Night Rider” and “Water Walkin’.”