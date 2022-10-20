Not Even Charlie Cox Knows if Netflix's Daredevil Series is MCU Canon

[Source: .CBR.com]

Charlie Cox has brought his Matt Murdock to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but even he’s not sure if the Netflix Daredevil series is canon.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about appearing on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Cox was asked if he was portraying the same Matt Murdock from Netflix’s Daredevil series, but the actor revealed that he doesn’t know if that is the case.

“I honestly don’t know. I haven’t really gotten to that point with the writers of our next Daredevil show,” Cox said. “So I haven’t read any scripts yet, and we haven’t really talked at length about what this current iteration will be like. Just by the fact that they’re using me as an actor to play the part, it’s clear that there are going to be some consistencies and there are also going to be some differences. What they are and how we integrate the two is going to be the challenge of the new show.”

Article continues after advertisement

Cox first began playing the character in 2015 when Daredevil became the first Marvel series to hit the streaming service.

The show ran for three seasons on the platform and followed Cox as a blind lawyer by day who fights crime as a masked vigilante by night.

In addition to Cox, the series starred Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson and Rosario Dawson.