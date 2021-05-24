No fly: US to effectively ground 100 aircraft that flew to Russia

The United States has moved to effectively ground 100 aircraft that it says recently flew to Russia, including a plane used by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, and may have violated US export controls.

The US Department of Commerce on Friday published a list of 99 Boeing aeroplanes operated by Russian passenger and cargo carriers – including Aeroflot, AirBridge Cargo, Utair, Nordwind, Azur Air and Aviastar-TU – as well as Abramovich’s Gulfstream G650.

Providing any service to these aircraft without authorisation risks violating US export regulations, the department said in a statement, and could incur “substantial jail time, fines, loss of export privileges, or other restrictions”.

Article continues after advertisement

“By preventing these aircraft from receiving any service, for example including from abroad, international flights from Russia on these aircraft are effectively grounded,” the statement said.

The move came as US President Joe Biden’s administration continues to impose restrictions on Russian officials, companies and other entities as part of an effort to pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Russia launched an all-out invasion of the country in late February, and its weeks-long bombardment of Ukrainian cities and towns has internally displaced millions of people and forced millions more to flee Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed the country’s western allies to do more to help amid continuing Russian attacks, including by providing more weapons and establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. But the US and NATO have rejected that latter demand, saying it would lead to a direct confrontation between Washington and Moscow.

This week, after Zelenskyy addressed the US Congress, Biden announced his administration would provide an additional $800m in military assistance to Ukraine, including 800 anti-aircraft systems, thousands of shoulder-mounted missiles and other equipment, such as drones.

The US earlier this month also launched what it dubbed “KleptoCapture” – an initiative seeking to hold accountable Russia’s wealthy elite and ensure US sanctions imposed amid the war in Ukraine are being enforced.

On Friday, the Department of Commerce released specific tail numbers of the targeted planes, including 33 Boeing planes operated by Aeroflot AFLT.MM, and 12 Boeing 747 cargo planes operated by AirBridge Cargo, a unit of Russia’s biggest cargo airline Volga-Dnepr Group.