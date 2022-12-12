No bombshells in the Sussexes’ Netflix series but Buckingham Palace can’t relax just yet

[Source: CNN]

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries was billed by the streamer as a “global event,” so now that we have the first three episodes – did it live up to the hype?

Fair warning: spoilers ahead so turn back now and return later if you’re still planning on watching. But for those who are ready, let’s get into it.

Directed by Liz Garbus, the first episode opened with a video diary filmed by Prince Harry on his cell phone in March 2020. “No one knows the full truth, we know the full truth, the institution knows the full truth, and the media knows the full truth,” he says to camera right after the couple’s final engagement as working royals.

That statement summed up this first batch of episodes. The pair have often spoken of feeling misrepresented and misunderstood. Now, they’re offering their unfiltered perspectives directly. It’s a fascinating insight into the couple and fans will love learning about the early days of their courtship – complete with private photos capturing deeply personal milestones in their relationship.

These episodes also detail Meghan’s first exposure to the structures and demands of royal life, as well as the prince’s childhood and the pervasive nature of Britain’s tabloid media. Harry specifically compared Meghan’s experience to that of his mother, Diana, and his family’s response to his anxieties.

“As far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well. So, it was almost like a rite of passage,” the duke said. “My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?” he said, paraphrasing their arguments. Harry also recalled explaining that “the difference here is the race element.”

n the end, the series offers no massive revelations or bombshells yet. Instead, the couple have strategically charted their relationship and challenges, returning to the issues that they had with the institution and fleshing them out. While explaining the mechanics of the monarchy and its setup of multiple palaces within the institution, they also doubled down on statements from their infamous Oprah interview that they were unsupported and isolated, with friends and others close to them providing commentary to bolster the couple’s recollections.