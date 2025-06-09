Nintendo Wii remote transforms motion gaming in 2006

source: abc / website

With a television remote-style controller that tracked the motion of a player’s hands in real time, the Nintendo Wii was unlike any console before it.

Designed to get players moving their body, players could swing a virtual tennis racket or bowl a strike — and its simple controls meant anyone could pick it up.

Competing with Sony’s PlayStation 3 and Microsoft’s Xbox 360, the Wii — released on this day in 2006 — was never a powerhouse when it came to graphics, but the cultural impacts were incredibly broad, selling 101 million consoles over its lifetime.

Mitchell McEwan, course director for game design and development at Macquarie University, said Nintendo targeted new people in the household rather than just kids and existing gamers.

“The Wii was really designed from the bottom up to be accessible and so they made the main controller for that, the Wii remote to look like a remote control, something that people would have interacted with their TVs,” McEwan said.

