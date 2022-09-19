'Nightmare' for Rockstar as Grand Theft Auto 6 footage leaks

Gaming file image.[Source:1News]

Rockstar Games has a “nightmare” on its hands after a hacker leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 footage online overnight.

The game is the most anticipated upcoming release since the last instalment of the record-breaking franchise, with Rockstar keeping details under tight wraps as always.

However, footage purporting to show gameplay and development from GTA6 was posted on GTAforums today.

The footage was confirmed to be real by well-known games journalist Jason Schreier shortly after.

“To those who asked: There are several reasons this is a nightmare for Rockstar. One is that it’ll disrupt work for a while. Another is that it may lead management to limit work-from-home flexibility. The repercussions of this leak might not be clear for quite a while,” he posted on Twitter.

Just over one hour of footage is available to view, confirming a female protagonist named Lucia as one of the playable characters.

It also appears to confirm the game will take place in a fictionalised version of Miami, possibly Vice City from previous games.

The alleged hacker has posted on the forums they want to “negotiate a deal” with Rockstar Games to stop more leaks.

They also threatened to release source code of GTA 5 and GTA 6, and possibly a test build of GTA 6.

GTA6 currently does not have a release date, although it’s expected to be released some time in the next three years.