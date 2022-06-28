Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate 16th wedding anniversary

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. [Source: abc NEWS]

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are celebrating 16 years of wedded bliss.

The couple commemorated its 16th wedding anniversary over the weekend by sharing a pair of adoring Instagram posts that show them then vs. now.

Kidman shared a throwback photo from their wedding day in 2006 that shows them lighting a ceremonial candle together at the chapel where they married in Sydney, Australia. In the photo, the Oscar-winning actress is wearing her ravishing wedding gown and veil.

“Sweet XVI. Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever,” she wrote with a flurry of heart emojis.

Urban shared a new photo of him and Kidman out celebrating their special day, both flashing a smile. “HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY,” the four-time Grammy winner captioned the post.

The lovebirds share two daughters, 14-year-old Sunday Rose and 12-year-old Faith Margaret.