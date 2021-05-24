Nick Cave announces death of son, Jethro, aged 30

Nick Cave has announced the death of his eldest son, Jethro Lazenby, at the age of 30.

Lazenby, who worked as an actor and model, had recently been jailed for a violent attack on his mother, Beau Lazenby, at her home in Melbourne, Australia.

His death comes less than seven years after Cave’s son Arthur died, aged 15, after falling from a cliff in Brighton.

Jethro Lazenby. [Source: BBC]

An inquest heard that the teenager had taken LSD before the fall, which the coroner ruled as accidental.

Cave later wrote about the “vastness” of his grief, and said he felt Arthur with him all the time.

The musician, who is best known for his work with The Bad Seeds, later moved to Los Angeles with his wife because “Brighton had just become too sad”.