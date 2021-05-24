Home

Nick Cave announces death of son, Jethro, aged 30

| @BBCWorld
May 10, 2022 12:38 pm
Cave had already lost his teenage son, Arthur, in a tragic accident. [Source: BBC]

Nick Cave has announced the death of his eldest son, Jethro Lazenby, at the age of 30.

Lazenby, who worked as an actor and model, had recently been jailed for a violent attack on his mother, Beau Lazenby, at her home in Melbourne, Australia.

His death comes less than seven years after Cave’s son Arthur died, aged 15, after falling from a cliff in Brighton.

Article continues after advertisement


Jethro Lazenby. [Source: BBC]

An inquest heard that the teenager had taken LSD before the fall, which the coroner ruled as accidental.

Cave later wrote about the “vastness” of his grief, and said he felt Arthur with him all the time.

The musician, who is best known for his work with The Bad Seeds, later moved to Los Angeles with his wife because “Brighton had just become too sad”.

