Nick Cannon gets trolled by Ryan Reynolds over baby No. 11

[Source: CNN]

Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it.

Model Alyssa Scott on Thursday shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. Scott and Cannon are featured in a bathtub in the images, where he both touches and kisses her pregnant belly.

Reynolds shared a tweet from People magazine about Cannon’s coming 11th child on Twitter writing, “We’re gonna need a bigger bottle.”

That joke could mean either be a reference to a baby bottle or a liquor bottle.

The “Deadpool” star owns Aviation Gin and enlisted Cannon for a Father’s Day ad in which he and the pair made “the mother of all cocktails: ‘The Vasectomy.’ “

“Lord knows I need one,” Cannon joked in the commercial.

Cannon welcomed his ninth and tenth children in September with other co-parents.

He and Scott also shared son Zen, who died in December 2021 at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.