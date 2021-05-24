Home

Nick Cannon confirms 8th child on the way

CNN
February 1, 2022 8:26 am
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi. [Source: CNN]

Nick Cannon announced on his daytime talk show Monday that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy together.

It will be his eighth child and his fifth baby in less than two years.

Cannon and Tiesi were photographed together at a baby celebration over the weekend.

In photos published by TMZ, the two are shown embracing and he cradles her baby bump.

Tiesi is recently divorced from NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

In December he mourned the loss of his youngest child, son Zen, who died at five months old following a battle with brain cancer.

On Monday Cannon said he was aware of Tiesi’s pregnancy prior to the death of his son and they delayed announcing the news.

He also addressed some of the criticism he’s received for fathering multiple children, saying he’s not “impervious to hearing and reading what people say about me,” including that he’s “careless,” “irresponsible” and “selfish.”

Cannon made headlines last year after he welcomed four children within 14 months. He is a father of seven children with four mothers, including 10-year-old twins he shares with his ex-wife, superstar Mariah Carey.

Cannon told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021 that his therapist believed he should practice celibacy for a bit and Cannon joked about taking a break from procreating.

