New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich dies, aged 57

Margaret Urlich when she was a member of the band Peking Man. [Source: rnz.co.nz]

Urlich died in New South Wales and had moved to Australia during the 1980s to pursue her singing career.

She started out as a co-lead singer with Peking Man which had a number one single in 1985 in Aotearoa with the song Room That Echoes.

Urlich was also a key member of the group When the Cat’s Away.

She went on to have a successful solo career in both New Zealand and Australia.

Her first solo single Escaping was released in 1989 and went to number one on the Official NZ Music Charts, while the album Safety in Numbers achieved platinum status in New Zealand and went triple platinum in Australia.