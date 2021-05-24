Home

New parents celebrate first Holi after birth of their twins

Pinkvilla
March 21, 2022 11:35 am

Looks like new parents Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough had a wonderful time celebrating Holi this year and their latest pictures on social media are proof.

A few moments back, Preity took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures, in which she can be seen smeared in bright colours as she played Holi with her husband Gene and their friends. Sharing the pictures, Preity wrote how this has been her ‘first big desi celebration’ since the pandemic and after the birth of their twins.

Preity wrote in the caption, “Happy Holi everyone. Even though the world is not perfect right now & there is little to celebrate – We couldn’t let the festival of Holi go by without celebrating it as new parents. Our first big desi celebration since the pandemic & since the babies were born. It was amazing to be with friends & family & celebrate Holi this year. Celebrating our festivals specially when we live away from India makes me miss home less. Thank you #Artha Karen & Priyanka for such a fun time. We had a blast (folded hands emoji) #photodump #happyholi #desivibe #famjam #rangbarse #ting”.

