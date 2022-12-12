Netflix's World of The Witcher Drops Its Official Timeline

[Source: CBR]

As Netflix’s Witcher franchise continues to expand, so too has the timeline, as each instalment explores the Continent’s past and present.

To make things easier for audiences, the streaming giant dropped an official timeline for The World of The Witcher, just in time for the release of The Witcher: Blood Origin.

On social media, The Witcher dropped an image featuring the upcoming Blood Origin, the anime film, Nightmare of the Wolf; and both seasons of The Witcher. The events of Blood Origin, which center on the Conjunction of the Spheres, mark year 0, while Season 2 takes place in the year 1264, a year after the Season 1 finale.

For comparison, the events of Sapkowski’s novels mainly take place across the 13th century, with some of The Last Wish’s stories unfolding in the year 1248 and the events of the final book in the main saga, The Lady of the Lake, taking place in the year 1268.

Set 1,200 years before the events of the main series, The Witcher: Blood Origin follows a band of elves and a dwarf, each from a different clan or tribe, united against a common enemy. The series will explore the events leading up to the cataclysmic event known as the Conjunction of the Spheres, which saw humans, monsters and magic spill across the Continent from entirely different worlds. This is the furthest into the Continent’s past that the franchise has ever explored. The series touches on an era that even Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels did not explore.

Prior to this, the last spinoff project, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, was released, exploring a different era in the Witcher universe. The anime film depicted the height of the School of the Wolf and the events leading to its downfall. The film was released ahead of Season 2 of The Witcher, which saw the show’s live-action debut of Kaer Morhen, the witcher fortress and seat of the School of the Wolf.

When it comes to timelines, Season 1 drew some measure of criticism, as it followed three separate timelines, which was later clarified in visual guides released across social media. In total, the story of Yennefer of Vengerberg, Geralt of Rivia and Cirilla of Cintra spanned a period of a little over 50 years. Despite hints in the dialogue of the show, viewers were reportedly confused by the fact that none of the characters appear to age naturally, including the bard Jaskier.

Season 3 of The Witcher will adapt the events of the novel Time of Contempt, in which Yennefer continues training Ciri in magic. Netflix’s synopsis for the upcoming show teases a return to Aretuza, where the pair will encounter political and magic corruption and treachery.

The Witcher Season 3 is set to be released in the summer of 2023. The Witcher: Blood Origin heads to Netflix on Dec. 25.