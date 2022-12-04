Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin Drops a Fiery Final Trailer

[Source: CBR]

Netflix dropped a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin at Comic Con Experience 2022, showcasing the vastness of the Continent, the fiery battles that have broken out and the three elven heroes on their way to presumably try and restore peace.

Actors Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain show off their battle skills as the elven warriors Scian, Éile and Fjall, respectively. These three will band together to put an end to the threat that Chief Druid Balor represents.

Set 1,200 years before the events of the main Witcher series, the upcoming Blood Origin will explore the cataclysmic event known as the Conjunction of the Spheres and how it led to the creation of the world’s very first witcher. It draws from author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, though it covers a period of time that has not been well-explored in them or any other associated material.

In addition, the Netflix show will be introducing a number of brand new characters, exclusive to the streaming giant’s World of The Witcher franchise. This includes the three main characters and the show’s narrator, known as a Seanchaí. Played by Minnie Driver, the Seanchaí is described as a shapeshifting being able to travel across time and between worlds.

There will be plenty of familiar names and faces too, for fans of The Witcher. On top of the apparent return of Jaskier, once again played by Joey Batey, the show is also set to see Eredin Bréacc Glas introduced to the Netflix franchise, a name some may recognise from the novels and CD Projekt Red’s video games as the King of the Wild Hunt. He is being played by actor Jacob Collins-Levy. The character itself briefly appeared in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Originally announced as a six-part limited series, it was reported later on that the title had been cut down substantially and will now be comprised of just four episodes. Showrunner Declan de Barra explained, “This felt like a two-part movie. You never want to be watching a movie going, ‘I love this movie.’ And then you start to look at your watch going, ‘Oh, please end soon,’ I never wanted there to be any moment where we’re just stringing the audience along to have an episode.”