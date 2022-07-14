Netflix's Resident Evil: 'Dead impressive' or 'a shonky adaptation'?

[Source: BBC]

Netflix’s new Resident Evil series has divided critics, with one saying it’s “the best adaptation of the zombie franchise yet” but another calling it “a biohazard that should be avoided”.

It’s the newest entry in the long-running video game franchise, providing the latest chapter in the story of the sinister Umbrella Corporation.

Part is set in 2036, when the world is overrun by bloodthirsty creatures.

Article continues after advertisement

The Telegraph’s review said “the vibe is Euphoria meets the Stepford Wives”.

British actresses Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska play the teenage and adult versions of Jade Wesker, before and after Umbrella’s launch of the Joy antidepressant pill, secretly developed off the back of the T-virus programme.