Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer drama attracts huge ratings and strong reactions

The series stars Evan Peters as Dahmer [Source: Netflix via BBC]

Netflix’s drama about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has attracted huge viewing figures but also criticism from people who say it’s insensitive.

Rapper Boosie BadAzz tweeted: “As black people we should boycott the [show]. What he did to our black kids is sick.”

Dahmer killed 17 boys and young men, many of whom were black and gay, between 1978 and 1991.

The sister of one of his victims has described Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as “harsh and careless”.

Rita Isbell, whose brother Errol Lindsey was 19 when he was killed, gave an emotional victim impact statement in court in 1992, but said she was not informed it would be recreated in Ryan Murphy’s 10-part series.

She told Insider: “When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself – when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said.”