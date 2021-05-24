Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ returns after team’s major highs and lows

When we last saw the cheerleading team from Navarro Community College on Netflix, it was in the final episode of the docuseries “ Cheer. ”

They had just won the NCA National Championships in the junior college division and celebrated with a tradition where the champions run into the ocean.

Then came the fame. The main cast, including coach Monica Aldama, became overnight celebrities outside of the cheer community, where some of them were already known. They appeared on talk shows including “Ellen,” posed for photoshoots and Aldama was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Gabi Butler, a sometimes-Navarro student who returns to compete with the squad, was already a star in the world of cheering but was still surprised by the show’s success.

“No one really expected the show to be so big, and I think that kind of caught everybody off guard. It was like, ‘Oh wow. We thought only cheerleaders would watch this.’”