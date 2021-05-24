Home

Netflix denied motion to dismiss defamation case

| @BBCWorld
January 29, 2022 11:59 am
[Source: BBC]

Netflix must answer a defamation case over its hit series The Queen’s Gambit, a US judge has ruled.

The streaming giant is accused of misrepresenting “one of the most significant career achievements” of chess master Nona Gaprindashvili.

She has taken issue with a line in the drama where a character claims, falsely, that she “never faced men”.

Lawyers said the error had “tarnished (her) personal and professional reputation” around the world.

The Queen’s Gambit, starring Anya Taylor-Joy is the fictional story of the female chess prodigy, Beth Harmon. However, it features references to real life competitors including Gaprindashvili.

In the final episode, a commentator compares Harmon’s achievements to Gaprindashvili’s, but says the latter “never faced men” in competition.

Netflix said that “no reasonable viewer would have understood the line to convey a statement of fact”, according to legal documents seen by PA, as it was an “entirely fictional work”.

It added the the show’s millions of viewers would require “knowledge of competitive Soviet chess in the 1960s” to understand the alleged defamation.

Netflix sought to have the case dismissed, arguing the First Amendment afforded broad artistic license to the show’s creators.

