Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ subscriptions cancelled due to shrinking budgets

The number of people subscribing to at least one video streaming service in Great Britain has fallen, with more than 1.5 million people cancelling memberships, a new report has found.

Market research firm Kantar said that more than half a million cancellations were due to the cost of living crisis, as households deprioritise streaming services as they try to make ends meet.

Roughly 58% of Brits now have at least one paid streaming service, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and the government enforced lockdowns, there was a surge in subscriptions to platforms, with more people stuck at home.

However, the report has found that the proportion of consumers planning to cancel subscriptions due to tightening budgets has risen to its highest level ever, from 29% to 38%, in the last three months of 2021.

In the report, Kantar said homes stated that one of the primary reasons for cancellations included “wanting to save money”, adding households were “starting to seriously prioritise where and how their disposable income is spent”.

‘Sobering’ news for the streaming industry

Kantar’s Worldpanel Division global insight director, Dominic Sunnebo, said the latest market research is “sobering” for the streaming industry.

“The evidence from these findings suggests that British households are now proactively looking for ways to save, and the SVoD market is already seeing the effects of this,” he said.