Netflix adds disclaimer under The Crown's trailer for series five

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will play Prince Charles, as he was then, and Princess Diana in series five [Source: Netflix via BBC]

Netflix has added a disclaimer to its marketing for The Crown, saying the show is a “fictional dramatisation”, “inspired by real-life events”.

It appears under the YouTube trailer for the upcoming series five and on the streaming site’s title synopsis page.

Netflix told BBC News the show “has always been presented as a drama based on historical events”.

Dame Judi Dench and ex-Prime Minister Sir John Major have raised concerns about the accuracy of the royal drama.

The description of the series says: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

Similar language has been used in press statements before, but no previous trailers or synopsis descriptions have carried the word “fictional”.