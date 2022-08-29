Nawazuddin reveals his daughter’s reaction to his transgender look

Nawazuddin Siddiqui [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took the audience by a surprise with his first look from his forthcoming film Haddi.

Dressed as a woman in the poster, the actor will be seen in the role of a transgender in this movie.

The film is said to be a revenge drama directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma.

Speaking about the choice of this unique role, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “It’s just been a couple of days. We have started the shoot of Haddi, I will be portraying two roles in the film – I play a woman and a transgender. These are two separate parts, it’s a double role! Akshat had this script and wanted to make the film for almost four years. Akshat has worked as a second unit director in AK VS AK and Sacred Games. I have known him since the time he has worked with Anurag Kashyap. Now, we are finally making this venture possible.”

He shared, “Outfit, hair, make-up, yeh sab toh theek hai… that’s not my concern. There are experts to look into it and they know their job. My concern is to get the internal thought process right. What do women think? What do they want? An actor’s job is to get into the head of the character he plays. Your perception, outlook towards life as a woman is bound to be different and that is the most difficult part about Haddi for me. Ek aurat ke nazariyese duniya dekhni hogi. The film is not about costumes and gestures. The process is more internal and deep and my main concern is I need to bring that out to the audience.”

He also revealed, “I have worked with many renowned female directors and that helped a great deal. I realized that women look at the world differently. They are far more compassionate and they see beauty in everything. For most men, it’s often about power and control. That also reflects in our relationships. The female gaze is compassionate and sensational. I am deeply trying to understand that point of action.”

The actor takes close to three hours daily to get his female look on point, hair, make-up and outfit. He shared, “If I am playing a female character, I need to think like a woman and that’s my test as an actor.” On this note, the actor added, “My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. But of course, she now knows that it’s for a role and she understands that.”

He also says that he has huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. “It takes me three hours to get ready. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai! Hair, make-up, kapde, nails… pura sansar leke chalna padta hai. Now He knows why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. I will have more patience now”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut among others.