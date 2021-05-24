Namit Malhotra: The Indian who won a VFX Oscar for Dune

Just minutes into watching Dune, it’s easy to see why it won an Oscar for its visual effects.

The sweeping majesty of the desert comes alive in Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi film based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. Critics have called it a “colossal spectacle” with “arresting, filigreed and meaningful” designs and textures.

But what few know is that Namit Malhotra, the 46-year-old CEO behind the company that crafted Dune’s stunning visual effects, started his journey in India – and specifically Bollywood.

The desert planet of Arrakis – where this saga of love and war unfolds – was designed in astounding detail by London-based visual effects and animation company DNEG. Its team of graphic designers and engineers made nearly 1,200 VFX shots of the film’s 1,700 – the film’s VFX supervisors told BBC Click that each element was designed to “heighten the photorealism of Villeneuve’s immersive vision”.

“What you actually experience is a function of production design, music, cinematography and many other parts coming together to create that world,” Mr Malhotra says over the phone from his office in London.

It’s a long way from the garage in Mumbai, India’s financial hub, where he launched his business in 1995. Now, he heads a global firm that has won seven Oscars.