Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Namit Malhotra: The Indian who won a VFX Oscar for Dune

| @BBCWorld
April 6, 2022 6:39 pm
Namit Malhotra heads DNEG, a London-based visual effects company [Source: DNEG/BBC]

Just minutes into watching Dune, it’s easy to see why it won an Oscar for its visual effects.

The sweeping majesty of the desert comes alive in Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi film based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. Critics have called it a “colossal spectacle” with “arresting, filigreed and meaningful” designs and textures.

But what few know is that Namit Malhotra, the 46-year-old CEO behind the company that crafted Dune’s stunning visual effects, started his journey in India – and specifically Bollywood.

Article continues after advertisement

The desert planet of Arrakis – where this saga of love and war unfolds – was designed in astounding detail by London-based visual effects and animation company DNEG. Its team of graphic designers and engineers made nearly 1,200 VFX shots of the film’s 1,700 – the film’s VFX supervisors told BBC Click that each element was designed to “heighten the photorealism of Villeneuve’s immersive vision”.

“What you actually experience is a function of production design, music, cinematography and many other parts coming together to create that world,” Mr Malhotra says over the phone from his office in London.

It’s a long way from the garage in Mumbai, India’s financial hub, where he launched his business in 1995. Now, he heads a global firm that has won seven Oscars.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.