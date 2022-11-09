Mythic Quest Season 3 First Look Spotlights a Hilarious Change in Management

[Source: CBR.com]

Apple TV just dropped a Mythic Quest Season 3 first-look video that spotlights the hilarious management changes in the workplace comedy’s next batch of episodes.

The video features interviews with co-creators Megan Ganz and Rob McElhenney, as well as cast members Charlotte Nicdao (Poppy Li), Danny Pudi (Brad Bakshi), David Hornsby (David Brittlesbee), Ashly Burch (Rachel), Imani Hakim (Dana), Jessie Ennis (Jo) and Naomi Ekperigin (Carol). Intercut with footage from throughout the third season, these interviews make it clear that Mythic Quest’s hierarchy has undergone a major shake-up in Season 3.

Not only has the power dynamic shifted in Ian Grimm (McElhenny) and Poppy’s partnership since they formed a new company in the Season 2 finale, but David has also come into his own as the head of the Mythic Quest game in their absence.

Other key plot points teased in the video include Brad’s release from prison and Jo’s newfound loyalty toward David.

Apple TV continues to ramp up the Mythic Quest promotional campaign in the lead-up to Season 3’s debut.

A full-length Mythic Quest trailer arrived in October 2022 that showcased the corporate warfare between Ian and Poppy’s company, GrimPop, and their former colleagues at Mythic Quest.

The trailer also confirms that one of the third season’s sub-plots will revolve around the production of a movie based on the foundation of Mythic Quest. As part of this sub-plot, Joe Manganiello will play a fictionalized version of himself hired to portray Ian.