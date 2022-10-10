Musk Offers Theory About His Teenage Daughter Vivian’s Estrangement

Elon Musk. [Photo Credit: ENews]

Six months after Elon Musk’s daughter publicly cut ties with him, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared what he believes influenced their rocky relationship.

Elon Musk believes he knows who is to blame for his daughter Vivian cutting ties with him.

According to Financial Times, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO—who has fathered 10 children—alleges that the 18-year-old no longer wants to be associated with him because of the supposed takeover of elite schools and universities by neo-Marxists.

Elon shared his theory with Financial Times four months after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Vivian’s request to legally change her gender from male to female and her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, per documents obtained by E! News.

In her initial petition—which was filed in mid-April—Vivian made it clear she was estranged from her dad, declaring, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

In addition to Vivian, Elon shares her twin brother Griffin Musk, and 16-year-old triplets Kai Musk, Saxon Musk and Damian Musk with ex-Justine Wilson. The former couple’s eldest child, son Nevada Alexander Musk, died of sudden infant death syndrome at age 10 weeks in 2002.

Elon also shares two children, a 2-year-old son X AE A-XII, and a 22-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk with ex Grimes.

On July 6, Business Insider reported that Elon welcomed twins with Shivon Zillis, an executive at his company Neuralink, citing court documents. The newborns’ names are not yet known.

In his interview with Financial Times, Elon predicted that civilization “will not die with a bang, it will die with a whimper in adult diapers,” adding that he may have more children in the future.

His comments echoed remarks he made last year at a business conference when he declared, “There are not enough people” in the world.