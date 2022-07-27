Music industry as tough as it has always been

[Source: BBC News]

The UK’s competition watchdog has found streaming has made the music industry challenging for many artists.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said more than 80% of recorded music was now listened to via streaming, with more than 138 billion streams in the UK last year.

MPs had demanded a “complete reset” of the industry, amid “pitiful returns” for artists.

They had called for the CMA to look into the power of the major players.

Although the primary focus of the report was on consumers, the watchdog found a small number of high-profile artists enjoyed most of the financial success while the majority made no substantial earnings.

CMA interim chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “For many artists, it is just as tough as it has always been – and many feel that they are not getting a fair deal.”

But the report notes streaming has made it easier not only for listeners to access music but also for artists to record and share it.

The report addresses the claim most artists are paid far too little for music streams and the business model benefits only big labels and star acts.

A million streams per month would earn an artist only about £12,000 per year, it says.

Spotify is believed to pay between £0.002 and £0.0038 per stream, Apple Music about £0.0059.

YouTube pays the least – about £0.00052 (0.05p).

Catherine Willcox, of UK country-music duo Ward Thomas, told BBC News: “Having been in the industry for more than a decade and achieving relative success – a number-one album, sold-out tours and many exciting festival spots – it may appear from the outside that we would be fairly comfortable financially.

“However, with the decline in album sales across the board and the rise in streaming, no-one is fully sure how they will sustain a creative career as the landscape of the industry changes so dramatically.”

The CMA noted every artist was competing harder than ever before for each of these streams – both with new artists and, in the form of the back catalogue, all the music ever made.

“We are incredibly lucky to be able to do this full time for the moment,” Wilcox said, “but it is always very tenuous – and this is coming from two artists who profit from the masters, the performance rights and live shows.

“This is even more difficult for songwriters who only get their writer’s cut.”

More artists than ever before are releasing music, the report says, but this does not mean more are successful.

An analysis published by the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) shows the number reaching one million UK streams per month remains low, about 1,700.

“Some of the best songwriters we know have had to secure other sources of income and so can’t dedicate the proper time needed to their craft,” Wilcox said.

“The best songs are yet to be written – but if they aren’t being fairly compensated, too many very talented people will be forced to quit.”