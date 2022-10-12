Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury dies at 96

Murder she worte star, Angela Lansbury. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

Dame Angela Lansbury, who won international acclaim as the star of the US TV crime series Murder, She Wrote, has died aged 96.

The three-time Oscar nominee had a career spanning eight decades, across film, theatre and television.

Born in London in 1925, she was one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema.

Dame Angela died in her sleep just five days before her 97th birthday, her family said in a statement.

Born in London, Dame Angela later moved to New York and attended the Feagin School of Dramatic Art.

She was noticed by a Hollywood executive at a party in 1942, and given her first role as a maid in the 1944 film Gaslight.

Her subsequent career took her from Broadway to Hollywood, with success on the big and small screen.

But it was her portrayal of sleuth Jessica Fletcher in the television series Murder, She Wrote which gained her millions of fans across the world.

She took up the role in 1984, and continued for 12 years and nine seasons.

The show made her one of the wealthiest women in the US at the time, with a fortune estimated at $100 million.

She earned Oscar nominations for her role as the maid in Gaslight, and as Sibyl in The Picture of Dorian Gray in 1945, and Laurence Harvey’s manipulative mother in The Manchurian Candidate in 1962.

She was also given an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement, aged 88 in 2013.

During the ceremony, fellow actor Geoffrey Rush praised her as the “living definition of range”.

It followed a lifetime achievement award from Bafta in 2002, as well as a star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

Tributes following her death lauded a “legend” of Hollywood.

She is survived by three children and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.