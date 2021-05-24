Mouni Roy to marry Dubai-based businessman

According to a report in a publication, a five-star resort W Goa has been booked as the wedding venue.

It will be a sea-facing wedding.

The invites for the wedding have started to go out and guests have been requested to remain tight-lipped about the upcoming nuptials.

The guests will have to abide by COVID-19 protocols and carry their vaccination certificates.

Mouni Roy’s close friends and choreographers Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty are rehearsing for a dance bash which will be held on January 28.

Among the guests that have been invited to wedding, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Aashka Goradia are few names.

Mouni Roy has been in a steady relationship with Suraj Nambiar since 2019 but has remained tight-lipped about the same.