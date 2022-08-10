Motown hitmaker dies aged 81

[Source: BBC]

Motown hitmaker Lamont Dozier, who penned songs for The Supremes, The Four Tops and The Isley Brothers, as well as Marvin Gaye and Martha and the Vandellas, has died aged 81.

The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram.

As part of the Holland, Dozier, Holland songwriting team, he had many number one records and also won Grammy awards.

Their hits include Baby Love, Nowhere to Run, How Sweet It Is (to Be Loved by You) and You Can’t Hurry Love.

“Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!” wrote his son online, alongside a picture of the two of them together.

Dozier, along with Brian Holland, served as the musical arranger and producer, while their friend and colleague Eddie Holland focused on the lyrics and vocal production.

They shaped the famous Detroit label’s influential sound, with tracks such as This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You), Reach Out I’ll Be There and Heat Wave.