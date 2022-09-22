More women come forward with Adam Levine infidelity claims

A 21-year-old university student has joined the four women making claims about the singer.[Source: NZ Herald]

Yet another woman has come forward with claims of Adam Levine’s wandering eyes.

An Alabama college student is the fifth woman to raise questions about Levine’s alleged infidelity after she spoke exclusively to the Daily Mail.

Ashley Russell, who has over 4000 followers on Instagram told the news outlet the Sugar singer started viewing her Instagram stories completely out of the blue earlier this year before he began messaging her.

The 21-year-old university student said the 43-year-old singer would reply to her Instagram stories that showed her working out – particularly photos showing off her toned legs and glutes.

However, Russell claimed Levine would delete his messages after she had read them.

Russell claimed the alleged messages, that started in March cooled off after she told the soon-to-be father of three that he would get caught flirting with women online.

Russell told the news outlet that alhough she found it “weird” the Hollywood star was messaging her, she continued to entertain it to see how far he would go.

It comes after Levine denied the allegations resulting in two more women came forward and a 2009 interview the Maroon 5 frontman did with Cosmopolitan has been unearthed where he was very forthcoming with his thoughts on infidelity.

E! News reports the then 29-year-old singer said, “Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic make-up. People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”

The star married Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo five years later in 2014. The couple have two children, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and have recently announced they are expecting their third child.

While Prinsloo has not yet publicly commented on the cheating allegations, a source close to the model told E! News, “Behati is upset but she does believe there was no physical affair.

“They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back.”

The source went on to say Levine is “disappointed in himself” and is looking at the situation as a “wake-up call”.

Meanwhile, multiple sources have told People magazine the star is making every effort to patch up his marriage, adding: “He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though,”

The source – who is close to Prinsloo – claimed the supermodel is still “100 per cent committed to her family”.

“Adam is very understanding about her feelings,” the source continued. “He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce.”