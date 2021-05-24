More and more musicians are releasing their own music

Last week, US singer Lauren-Spencer Smith stormed into the top five of the UK singles chart with her lovelorn ballad Fingers Crossed.

Much like Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License, which was released this time last year, Smith’s song is a mournful lament for the end of a relationship that went viral on TikTok before crossing over to mainstream success.

But there’s one crucial difference: While Rodrigo is signed to the world’s biggest record label, Universal Music, Smith has no record deal at all.

Instead, her music is distributed by a US service called TuneCore, which puts her songs onto services like Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube for a flat fee. Smith retains ownership of her master recordings and gets 100% of the royalties when her songs are streamed.

Achieving this level of success as an independent artist “is just really crazy,” she says.

And she’s not the only one. More and more musicians are choosing to self-release their music, or to strike favourable deals with independent record labels.