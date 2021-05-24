Home

Moon Knight actor dies aged 37 after ski accident

| @BBCWorld
January 20, 2022 5:30 am
Gaspard Ulliel plays Midnight Man in the upcoming Marvel TV series Moon Knight [Source: BBC]

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is set to appear in Marvel’s forthcoming TV series Moon Knight, has died aged 37.

His family told news agency AFP he died on Wednesday following a skiing accident in the Alps.

Ulliel, one of France’s best-known actors, has appeared in It’s Only the End of the World and Saint Laurent, the biopic of the French fashion designer.

Article continues after advertisement

The actor was skiing in the Savoie region on Tuesday when he collided with another person.

He suffered severe brain trauma and was airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, where he died the next day.

The other skier was not hospitalised and an investigation is now under way.

The news of his death came just a day after the trailer for Moon Knight, in which he stars as Midnight Man, was released online.

