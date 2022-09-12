Mirchi FM adopts new slogan

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Mirchi FM has changed its slogan from “It’s Hot” to “Bahut Julum”.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the concept was born two years ago to reflect the station formally adopting the Fiji Hindi dialect, bringing it closer to its listeners.

“Because “Bahut Jalum is quintessentially Fiji-Hindi. It’s fun, it’s recognized as a term not only popular with the Indo-Fijian speaking community but also with other communities. The iTaukei community know the term “Bahut Julum” so it had to resonate throughout the country and with all different types of people”.

Manager Radio Programs Shammi Lochan says the new slogan reflects the close links that Mirchi FM shares with its multi-ethnic listeners.

“Indo-Fijians in Fiji but itaukei as well use a lot of local Fiji Hindi so we thought it was time that Mirchi FM ventured into using the local dialect as it makes you feel at home for Fijians in this country and those living abroad in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and USA who listen to us.”

Lochan says the term “bahut julum” is a popular term that was submitted by listeners during a competition.

Meanwhile, all of FBC’s six radio stations are now on the Walesi platform, meaning you can listen to them anywhere in Fiji.